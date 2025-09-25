Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after buying an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $505.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

