Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

