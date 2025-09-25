Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 75,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $33.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.