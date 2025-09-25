Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.21%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.