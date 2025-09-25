Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 104,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,443,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

