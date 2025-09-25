Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $97.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3428 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.