Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

