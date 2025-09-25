Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $111,368,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,740,000 after buying an additional 672,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,708,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,305,000 after buying an additional 525,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,038,000 after acquiring an additional 466,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.30.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $177.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

