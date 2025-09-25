Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of BlackRock International Dividend ETF worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 351,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period.

BIDD stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

