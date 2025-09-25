Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,597 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1%

GIS stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.