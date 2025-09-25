Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 26,939 Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

