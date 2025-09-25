Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.