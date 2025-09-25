Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,449 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

