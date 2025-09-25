Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,249 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 225,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

