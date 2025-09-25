Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 856 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

