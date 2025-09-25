Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 870 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after buying an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,122,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $194.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.