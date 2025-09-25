Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 881 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.13.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

