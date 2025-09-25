Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.87. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

