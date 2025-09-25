Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 253.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Amundi grew its stake in Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4,673.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,498,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $3,742,362.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,316 shares of company stock valued at $34,537,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

