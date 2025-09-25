Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,942,000 after purchasing an additional 347,916 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,038,000 after purchasing an additional 466,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.30.

Shares of RJF opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $177.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

