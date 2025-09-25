Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,588 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,368,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,740,000 after purchasing an additional 672,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,708,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,305,000 after purchasing an additional 525,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,038,000 after purchasing an additional 466,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.27. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.30.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

