Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,083 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $576.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,070.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.