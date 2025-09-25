Reviewing Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exlites Holdings International and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential downside of 42.18%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Nu Skin Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 57.25 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.34 -$146.59 million $2.01 5.92

Exlites Holdings International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International -28.26% N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 6.20% 8.23% 4.05%

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Exlites Holdings International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

