Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $127.78 and last traded at $126.20, with a volume of 28878277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.89.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,122,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

