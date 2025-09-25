Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.