Sempra Energy $SRE Stock Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 116,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

