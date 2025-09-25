Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1,835.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,678,000 after buying an additional 316,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,299,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,244,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,598,000 after acquiring an additional 395,015 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

