Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.2%

NBIX stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

