Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 181 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $110.87. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.