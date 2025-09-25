Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,278,000 after buying an additional 38,527 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after acquiring an additional 883,125 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:BR opened at $236.04 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

