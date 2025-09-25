Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 314 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

