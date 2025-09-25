Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,990,000 after acquiring an additional 315,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,372,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,341,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $277.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.30 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.91.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.48.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

