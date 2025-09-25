Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $528,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $321.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.53 and a 200-day moving average of $273.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.68.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,515 shares of company stock valued at $283,990,425. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

