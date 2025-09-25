Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $523,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,055 shares of company stock valued at $250,222,491 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $260.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day moving average is $219.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.