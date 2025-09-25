Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $200.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.56 and its 200 day moving average is $212.56. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

