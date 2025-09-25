Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $4,234,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

