Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $726,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7%

PulteGroup stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.