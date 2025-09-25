Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 434,925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,689,000. Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,527,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $344.05 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $376.75. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

