Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BKLN opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.