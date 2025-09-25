Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,754 Nutanix $NTNX

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

