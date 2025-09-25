Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.