Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 239 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Corning by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.



