Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of BLDR opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $201.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

