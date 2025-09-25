Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 515 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

NYSE:PWR opened at $403.26 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

