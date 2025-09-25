Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 690 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.