Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 748 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 32.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

