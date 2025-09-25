Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after buying an additional 2,410,188 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,015 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

