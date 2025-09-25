Sunpointe LLC Buys 13,404 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.66.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

