Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,643,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.1%

SYF stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.