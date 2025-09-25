Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $442.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.